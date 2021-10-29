VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Back to Before' from RAGTIME In Rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series

Watch as Seth Rudetsky and Shoshana Bean rehearse a Ragtime classic for this weekend's live streaming concert! Tune in at 8pm ET on October 31 to watch the one-time only live event!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amasses millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.

Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress.

She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of Cee Cee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

About The Seth Concert Series

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing back his acclaimed concert series every Sunday with his favorite Broadway stars! Those who have seen Seth's concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you've seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned. Often the stars themselves don't know what songs they're going to be singing! Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but maybe one of them will suddenly tell Seth they played Dolly Levi in high school. Guess what? Seth will say "Hit It!" and suddenly they'll have to launch into "Before The Parade Passes By"! And, yes, Seth will add a modulation before the final verse.

And, best of all, because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate! Often Seth will read comments during the show AND take song suggestions from the audience. How would Shayna Steele sound as Eponine? Or Jessie Mueller as Ariel? Or Justin Guarini as Jenna? Ask and maybe you'll find out!