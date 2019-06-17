VIDEO: Sharrod Williams Takes Over Instagram at The Muny's Guys and Dolls!

We lucked out this weekend as Sharrod Williams took BroadwayWorld behind the scenes at The Muni's first show of their 101st season, Guys and Dolls! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Sharrod is at the MUNY for his fourth season this summer! He was recently seen in the Chicago company of Hamilton and has performed on Broadway in Cats and Tuck Everlasting. He has been seen in the national tours of A Chorus Line and Bring It On: The Musical, as well as the New York City Center Encores production of Grand Hotel. He has also appeared regionally at the Kennedy Center, Asolo Rep, and Theatre Under the Stars. His film credits include Happy, Yummy, Chicken. Be sure to follow along with all his adventures on Twitter and Instagram @sharrodsharrod7!

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls gambles with luck and love during a time when Broadway was rampant with wise guys, mission girls and Lindy's cheesecake. This all-time Broadway classic features a high-rolling score, including "Luck Be a Lady," "If I Were a Bell" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat." With this Muny favorite, everyone's a winner!

The cast features Ben Davis (Sky Masterson), Brittany Bradford (Sarah Brown), Jordan Gelber (Nathan Detroit) and Kendra Kassebaum (Miss Adelaide) are Ken Page (Arvide Abernathy), Doreen Montalvo (General Cartwright), Orville Mendoza (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Jared Gertner (Benny Southstreet), Brendan Averett (Big Jule), Kevin Cahoon(Harry the Horse) and Rich Pisarkiewicz (Lt. Brannigan). A high-rolling ensemble completes this cast, including Calvin Cooper, Darien Crago, Colby Dezelick, Tyler Eisenreich, Whitney G-Bowley, Berklea Going, Julie Hanson, Jeff Kuhr, Alicia Lundgren, Erin N. Moore, Jevares Myrick, Michael Santomassimo, Matthew Davies, Matthew Steffens, Keith Tyrone, Amy Van Norstrand, Jerry Vogel and Sharrod Williams.

Guys and Dolls is directed by Gordon Greenberg and co-choreographed by Lorin Latarroand Patrick O'Neill with music direction by Brad Haak.

This production includes scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer and wig design by Leah J. Loukas. Production stage manager is Nancy Uffner.





