VIDEO: See Jess Folley in New Teaser for BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

Get a first look at Jess Folley in a new trailer for Burlesque the Musical, the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s crowd-pleasing movie Burlesque, which starred Christina Aguilera.

The cast also includes Olivier Award-winning George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, West End favourite, and TikTok and social media sensation Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/Dance Captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer and Alessia McDermott in the Ensemble.

Burlesque the Musical previews at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 13 June with sold-out performances until Saturday 29 June 2024. Due to the phenomenal success of the show, producers last week confirmed a run at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow from Wednesday 11 September to Saturday 28 September 2024 followed by a return season in Manchester prior to its West End run.

Tickets for Glasgow and the second season in Manchester go on sale on Friday 26 January at 10am for priority bookers and 12 midday for the general public.

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Burlesque is the big new musical that says life isn't fair...it's fabulous!

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), additional material - Book by Kate Wetherhead, Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight(Costume Designer), Tom Curran (Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison(Sound Designer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Carole Hancock (Hair & Wigs Designer), Guy Common (Make-up Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (Associate Director/Choreographer), Libby Watts (Associate Choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate), Laura Rushton (Costume Supervisor), Tommy Franzen (Assistant Choreographer), Sarah Day (Dramaturg), David Gallagher (Orchestra Fixer), Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin and Christina Aguilera.

Photo credit: Elliott Morgan