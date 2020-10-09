VIDEO: See Daveed Diggs in a First Look at SNOWPIERCER Season Two

Watch the full panel from New York Comic Con below.

TNT announced today during its New York Comic Con panel that season two of its top-rated, post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer will premiere on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) join the cast alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Viewers can catch up on season one on January 1 on HBO Max.

See the full panel below!

The first season of Snowpiercer debuted as thea??#1 new cable entertainment programa??in May witha??3.3 milliona??total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains cable's #1 new drama series in 2020. The series premiere marked TNT's largest premiere since Thea??Alienist in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewersa??to date across TNT's linear and digital platforms.

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.a??

Snowpiercer stars Oscar(R) winnera??Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award winnera??Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy(R)a??nomineea??Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Awarda??winner and Grammy nomineea??Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

Snowpiercera?? is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor,a??Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee,a??Tae-sung Jeong,a??Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun a??anda?? Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Check out a season two promo here, and see the full Comic Con panel below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You