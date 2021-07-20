VIDEO: See Audra McDonald, Jennifer Hudson, Tituss Burgess & More in a New RESPECT Featurette!

Audra McDonald, Jennifer Hudson, Tituss Burgess and more members of the star-studded cast of RESPECT pay homage to the great Aretha Franklin in this cast featurette from the upcoming film.

Hudson plays Franklin in the film, with McDonald on board as Franklin's mother Barbara Franklin and Burgess playing Reverend Dr. James Cleveland.

Watch the full featurette below!

McDonald is the recipient of a record-breaking six Tony Awards; Hudson won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls; and Burgess is known for Broadway roles in The Little Mermaid and Jersey Boys.

The cast also includes Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

The film has a story by Callie Khouri (Oscar® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and ﻿Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy® and WGA Award nominations.