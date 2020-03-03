VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in MEAN GIRLS

Sabrina Carpenter was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, March 8, ahead of making her Broadway debut in "Mean Girls" in eight days.

Carpenter also shares the difficulty in finding time to go to the bathroom during the show, since her character Cady is in almost every scene!

Watch the interview below!

Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Cady Heron" beginning Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). She will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted audiences as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and style icon. Her television and film work spans from starring in the smash "Girl Meets World" to the critically acclaimed The Hate U Give. Other screen credits include Netflix's Tall Girl, The Short History of the Long Road, that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and for which she received Jury Award for Best Performance at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She leads the cast and executive produces Netflix's upcoming Work It, and recently wrapped filming as the lead in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds. Her musical catalog includes two gold singles - "Thumbs" and "Why" - and the albums Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo credit: David M. Russell, ABC Entertainment





