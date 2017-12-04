SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Broadway
VIDEO: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford 'Finish the Hat' in the Recording Studio

Dec. 4, 2017  

The cast recording of the recent, highly acclaimed, sold-out Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in his Broadway debut and Tony-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford, is set for CD release on December 8 via the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. In celebration, Gyllenhaal recently surprised fans with a special video trailer featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the recording sessions - check it out below!

Produced and mixed by Bart Migal, the album features the entire cast of the Sarna Lapine-directed production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece with music and lyrics byStephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, including Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Laura Irion, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.

The show, which was widely praised by critics and recouped its investment in just 56 performances, follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, and its reverberations both in the present and 100 years into the future.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE TRACK LIST:

DISC ONE

1. Opening
2. Sunday in the Park with George
3. No Life
4. Color and Light
5. Gossip
6. The Dog Song
7. The Day Off
8. Everybody Loves Louis
9. Finishing The Hat
10. We Do Not Belong Together
11. Beautiful
12. Sunday

DISC TWO

1. It's Hot Up Here
2. Chromolume #7
3. Putting It Together
4. Children and Art
5. Lesson #8
6. Move On
7. Sunday-Finale

CD pre-order and other streaming and purchase options may be found at smarturl.it/sundayinthepark.

