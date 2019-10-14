VIDEO: SPRING AWAKENING's Wonza Johnson Takes Over Instagram!

All shall know the wonder because Wonza Johnson took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this weekend at Theatre Under the Stars' production of Spring Awakening! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Wonza is currently playing Melchior in Theatre Under the Stars' production of Spring Awakening. He has previously appeared at Theatre Under the Stars in their productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Dreamgirls. He has also been seen on the national tour of Hamilton and in the Muny's production of Aida. You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram @wonza1!

When it debuted on Broadway, Spring Awakening offered a raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt, shattering expectations of what musical theatre can be. The show earned eight Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Musical. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1891 expressionist play of the same name and featuring an electrifying alt-rock score, Spring Awakening follows a group of adolescents as they navigate their journey into adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

"Spring Awakening is a bit of a departure for us in the sense of the subject matter and in the modern rock score," said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges. "However, I want TUTS to honor recent exemplary theatre in addition to the traditional classics. This soul-stirring story from the late 1800's is remarkably relevant today."

The cast includes Sophia Introna as Wendla, Wonza Johnson as Melchior, and Nathan Salstone as Moritz, Austin Colburn as Otto, Blake Jackson as Hanschen, Brian Mathis as The Adult Men, Liz Mikel as The Adult Women, Ana Yi Puig as Anna, Juliette Redden as Martha, Grayson Samuels as Georg, Raven Justine Troup as Ilse, Alex Vinh as Ernst, Zachary J. Willis as Ensemble, and Katja Rivera Yanko as Thea.

Spring Awakening runs October 8 through 20 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.





