VIDEO: SCHOOL OF ROCK Australia Wishes You A Rockin' Christmas!

To ring in the holidays, the pint-sized stars of the Australian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical. School of Rock, are celebrating with a rockin' rendition of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town! Rock into the holidays with their cover below!

Based on the hit film starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who attempts to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this hilarious, high-octane production delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

For more information about School of Rock Australia and tickets visit schoolofrockmusical.com.au.

