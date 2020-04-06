VIDEO: Rita Wilson Performs the National Anthem at NASCAR's iRacing Event

Rita Wilson has performed for the first time since revealing his diagnosis with COVID-19. Wilson appeared as part of NASCAR's virtual iRacing event, singing a rendition of the National Anthem.

On March 11, Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The video was filmed by WIlson's 24-year-old son Truman Hanks from their Los Angeles home, according to announcers Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon who led the broadcast of the event.

Watch the performance below!

Rita Wilson most recently appeared on Broadway in Fish IN THE DARK in 2015, after making her Broadway debut in 1996 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She has also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Love, Loss, and What I Wore in 2009.

Film credits include Sleepless in Seattle, It's Complicated, Runaway Bride, Dawn Patrol and Brother-in-Laws. Television appearances include recurring roles on both Girls and THE GOOD WIFE as well as the upcoming DIRECTV series Full Circle. She also appeared in the CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM episode "The Doll." As a film producer, her first production, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, was a record-breaking hit, and she was the driving force behind the film of the musical Mamma Mia!. A singer/songwriter, Rita released her critically acclaimed debut album AM/FM (Decca) in 2012, and performed a series of sold-out shows at Cafe Carlyle.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You