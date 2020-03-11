Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus

Variety reports that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus. They are the first celebrities to acknowledge publicly that they have been diagnosed.

Read Hanks' statement here:

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We'll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!"

