VIDEO: Rita Moreno & Ansel Elgort Talk Remaking WEST SIDE STORY for a New Generation

Somethings' coming. Something great! Tomorrow, December 10, Steven Spielberg's much anticipated remake of West Side Story finally arrives on the big screen. Included in the company are Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony, and Rita Moreno, who returns after appearing in the original 1961 film.

"Being a part of a production with Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who really did astonishing things with this script, is the thrill of a lifetime," explained Moreno, who this time plays a new character- Valentina. "Tony wrote great dialogue for this character- she is the only one who wasn't in the original."

Elgort added that the company in itself raised the bar for the new film. "Working with legends makes you feel pushed in a great way. You're really held accountable to do the best work you can possibly do. They don't move on unless they feel like they have something... and we spent so much time in rehearsal and in casting making sure that we would be able to put our best foot forward and honor this work.

Watch below as the duo chats more about seeing the movie for the first time, working with Spielberg, and more!