VIDEO: Richard Weitz and His Daughter Demi Bring QUARANTUNES to the New Amsterdam Theater

Apr. 12, 2021  

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, WME partner Richard Weitz and his daughter Demi began putting together virtual shows on Zoom for clients, friends, family and colleagues in the entertainment business from their kitchen table in Los Angeles. Thus, RWQuarantunes was created and has transformed into a successful fundraising vehicle for various charities.

Quarantunes took the stage at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York this past weekend for a special stream to celebrate its one year anniversary.

"We start with humility and being humble, and generous, and gracious, and I think that if it wasn't for Demi, this would've lasted a week," Weitz told ABC 7.

"Tonight was legendary," Demi said of the anniversary event. "And I think it really just commemorated everything we've done in the past year. Who we've met, who we've supported, and what two people can put their minds to."

RWQuarantunes has raised over $22M in critical support for nonprofit organizations across the country. Past events have featured high-profile musical guests such as John Legend, Rod Stewart, John Mayer, Randy Newman, Darius Rucker, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Menken, Josh Groban, Boy George, Rick Springfield, Michael Bolton, Liam Payne, and Charlie Puth.

Watch the full report below:


