VIDEO: Renee Fleming Will Perform a Couch Concert for the Kennedy Center Tomorrow, May 15

Renee Fleming is set to perform a Couch Concert as part of the Kennedy Center's ongoing series!

Be sure to tune in below when the video goes live, tomorrow, May 15 at 4pm EDT.

This is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more information, visit bit.ly/KCCouchConcerts.

Winner of four Grammy awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts, Renée Fleming has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. In 2014, she brought her voice to a vast new audience as the first classical artist to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. In 2008, Fleming became the first woman to solo headline a Metropolitan Opera opening night gala in its 125-year history.

Last summer, she sang the world premieres of André Previn's Penelope and Kevin Puts' The Brightness of Light at Tanglewood. In April, she appeared opposite Ben Whishaw in Norma Jean Baker of Troy to open The Shed in New York City. She earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2018 Broadway production of Carousel. Her latest album Lieder: Brahms, Schumann, and Mahler was released by Decca in June.





