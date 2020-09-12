VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Penobscot Theatre Company on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: PENOBSCOT THEATRE COMPANY: Hosted by John Siedenberg II with Bari Newport, Ben Layman and Tricia Hobbs.

Founded in 1973, Penobscot Theatre Company has become a cultural force for the Arts in the greater Bangor area. PTC is currently celebrating it's 47th season of providing quality entertainment under the direction of our Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.

