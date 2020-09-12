VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Penobscot Theatre Company on Stars in the House
Learn all about Bangor's premiere theatre company!
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: PENOBSCOT THEATRE COMPANY: Hosted by John Siedenberg II with Bari Newport, Ben Layman and Tricia Hobbs.
Founded in 1973, Penobscot Theatre Company has become a cultural force for the Arts in the greater Bangor area. PTC is currently celebrating it's 47th season of providing quality entertainment under the direction of our Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
