RANDY RAINBOW
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Wants to 'Lock Him Up Yesterday' in Latest Song Parody

The parody is based on the song "Yesterday" by The Beatles.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Randy Rainbow is back with his latest song parody, called "Lock Him Up Yesterday", based on the song "Yesterday" by The Beatles. Check out the video below!

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time EMMY® nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart. T

