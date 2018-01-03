VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Borrows SOUND OF MUSIC Tune for North Korea Scandal Parody

Following Donald Trump's recent tweet mocking the leader of North Korea, Randy Rainbow gives the latest scandal the "Sound of Music" treatment with "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Korea...?" Check out the video below!

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos, including "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson," "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A," and "The Kim Davis Cell Block Tango." His political spoofs (including "Randy Rainbow Interviews Donald Trump") have garnered international acclaim and millions of views. His song parody "GOP Dropout" series was called "the best thing about the GOP race" by Dan Savage. His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever. Randy was a columnist for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin.

Randy has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the TONY AWARDSand for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years. He's been seen as a talking head on numerous VH1 SPECIALS including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's" and has been heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM.

??How Do You Solve a Problem Like Korea...??? #NewVideo #Dotard #RocketMan?? pic.twitter.com/CS8QAjWkq5 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) September 25, 2017





