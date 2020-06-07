VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Howard McGillin, and Hugh Panaro on STARS IN THE HOUSE
The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continued yesterday with a special Phantom-themed episode, featuring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Howard McGillin, and Hugh Panaro.
Watch the full episode below!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
