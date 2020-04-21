VIDEO: Play 'Hide and Seek' With Olaf in New Short

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new short featuring Olaf from Frozen! The short, titled 'Hide and Seek,' is voiced by Josh Gad and created at home by Hyrum Osmond.

Watch the short below!

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 and became the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



