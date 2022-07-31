Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie Are Shaking Up Shakespeare in & JULIET

The Broadway production of & Juliet will open in November at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Jul. 31, 2022  

Shakespeare is getting a re-write. This fall, & Juliet will finally arrive on Broadway, flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told, to the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin. Two of its stars are Broadway favorite Paulo Szot and direct from the West End, Melanie La Barrie, who play Lance and the Nurse.

Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

"People in [Toronto] have loved every bit of the show and we are so glad that we were able to do a show that brings so much joy, especially at this time... after the pandemic and after such a long period. of time when people couldn't come to the theatre," explained Szot to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"We [as the actors] get to make something, but them we wait for our twelfth man to join- the audience," added La Barrie. "Our fans understand their role in this show. The know how important they are! They know that we can't make this thing in its entirely without them."

Below, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City. Plus, click here to catch up with their co-stars, Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe!

& Juliet
Click Here to Watch the Video!play





Related Articles

From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge


VIDEO: Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie Are Shaking Up Shakespeare in & JULIET
July 28, 2022

Shakespeare is getting a re-write. This fall, & Juliet will finally arrive on Broadway, flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told, to the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin. Two of its stars are Broadway favorite Paulo Szot and direct from the West End, Melanie La Barrie, who play Lance and the Nurse. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City.
VIDEO: Kate Reinders Teases a New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
July 26, 2022

Summer is here and all good theatre kids are at theatre camp! In the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premieres July 27 on Disney+, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake. Watch this video as Watch below as Kate Reinders chats with Richard Ridge about what's in store for Miss Jenn this season!
VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands Get Ready to Bring & JULIET to Broadway
July 24, 2022

& Juliet, the new musical featuring the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin, is due to arrive on Broadway this fall! Two of its stars are Broadway favorites Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe, who play Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City!
VIDEO: T. Oliver Reid Talks Taking Over as HADESTOWN's New Hermes
July 21, 2022

A new man is singin' a sad song on the road to hell. Just last month, original Broadway cast member T. Oliver Reid officially took over the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. Watch this video as he checks in straight from his Hadestown dressing room to chat about everything from his rise to the role to what's new with BTC and so much more.
VIDEO: Will Swenson Talks Becoming Neil Diamond in Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
July 18, 2022

A beautiful noise is coming up from the streets of Boston! The world premiere engagement of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is now playing at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, led by Broadway's Will Swenson. Watch this video as Will chats more about his history with Diamond's music, the thrill of working with a musical icon, and so much more!