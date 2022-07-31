VIDEO: Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie Are Shaking Up Shakespeare in & JULIET

Shakespeare is getting a re-write. This fall, & Juliet will finally arrive on Broadway, flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told, to the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin. Two of its stars are Broadway favorite Paulo Szot and direct from the West End, Melanie La Barrie, who play Lance and the Nurse.

Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

"People in [Toronto] have loved every bit of the show and we are so glad that we were able to do a show that brings so much joy, especially at this time... after the pandemic and after such a long period. of time when people couldn't come to the theatre," explained Szot to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"We [as the actors] get to make something, but them we wait for our twelfth man to join- the audience," added La Barrie. "Our fans understand their role in this show. The know how important they are! They know that we can't make this thing in its entirely without them."

Below, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City. Plus, click here to catch up with their co-stars, Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe!