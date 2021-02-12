VIDEO: Paolo Montalbán Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with favorite of stage and screen, Paolo Montalbán, who will charm you all over again in the 1997 adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The film is streaming for the first time on Disney+ now!

"This has become one of the most beloved, nostalgic parts of movie musical theatre TV movie magic from the 90s, and it has lived on in people's hearts. I'm so proud to be a part of it and I'm so proud to share it with a new generation," said Paolo.

This Cinderella is particularly loved for its diverse cast, which included a black leading lady and an Asian American prince. "It's a great time [for the film] to come out. I think we all need a little reminder that this is what our world looks like! Our world looks like a community of many different ethnicities. There are so many races, but really we are only one race- the human race."

Originally premiering on November 2, 1997 to sixty million viewers during "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella became an instant fan favorite, beloved by critics and audiences alike and earning 7 Emmy Award nominations. Celebrated for its diverse representation, sweeping musical acts, and unforgettable song book, the 1997 film features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and more.

