VIDEO: On This Day, September 17 - Happy Birthday, Baz Luhrmann!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of one of this century's most acclaimed artists of stage and screen, Moulin Rouge creator, Baz Luhrmann!

Baz Luhrmann has captured popular and critical imagination internationally with a diverse range of award-winning projects in film, opera, theatre, and music.

His acclaimed works include the Oscar winning 3-D adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby (2013), the ambitious epic Australia (2008), the Oscar winning Moulin Rouge! (2001), the boldly luminous version of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996), and the celebrated Strictly Ballroom (1992).

The soundtrack albums for Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, executive produced by Luhrmann, have sold more than 13 million copies worldwide.

Luhrmann is one of Australia's most imaginative opera directors; his production of La Bohème on Broadway in 2002 was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Revival and Best Director for Luhrmann. It won the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design. In 1997, Luhrmann married Catherine Martin, his longtime creative collaborator. The same year they founded Bazmark, an innovative multi-media company with the motto "A life lived in fear is a life half lived."

Luhrmann wrote, produced and directed "The Get Down," an original series for Netflix set in 1970s New York City, and told through the lives and music of the South Bronx kids who changed the city and the world, forever.





