VIDEO: On This Day, November 6: JERSEY BOYS Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 2006, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons came to Broadway in the Tony-winning bio-musical!

On this day in 2006, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons came to Broadway in the Tony-winning bio-musical, Jersey Boys!

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, true-life phenomenon, Jersey Boys. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.

By the time it closed over 11 years later on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.

Jersey Boys returned to New York with a new production in November 2017.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You