VIDEO: On This Day, November 25- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1959, Carol Burnett made her Broadway debut as Princess Winnifred as the original production of Once Upon A Mattress celebrated its opening night.

During a kingdom-wide search to find a princess fit for the hapless Prince Dauntless, in swims the less-than-regal Princess Winnifred the Woebegone. Unrefined and undeniably charming, Winnifred is like no princess Dauntless has ever seen and his heart is captured.

The truly terrible Queen Aggravain goes on a mission to come between her son and his soulmate in this retelling of the classic story of "The Princess and the Pea."

