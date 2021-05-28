VIDEO: On This Day, May 28- Jim Parsons Returns To Broadway In AN ACT OF GOD

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015, Jim Parsons returned to Broadway in David Javerbaum's An Act of God!

An Act of God is a 90-minute comedy where the Almighty and His devoted Angels answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. He's finally arrived to set the record straight... and He's not holding back!

An Act of God is based on the critically acclaimed book written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum. Javerbaum is a 13-time Emmy Award winner for his work as a head writer and executive producer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart".

See some divine highlights of Jim as God below!