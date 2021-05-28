Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, May 28- Jim Parsons Returns To Broadway In AN ACT OF GOD

An Act of God is based on the critically acclaimed book written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum.

May. 28, 2021  

On this day in 2015, Jim Parsons returned to Broadway in David Javerbaum's An Act of God!

An Act of God is a 90-minute comedy where the Almighty and His devoted Angels answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. He's finally arrived to set the record straight... and He's not holding back!

An Act of God is based on the critically acclaimed book written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum. Javerbaum is a 13-time Emmy Award winner for his work as a head writer and executive producer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart".

See some divine highlights of Jim as God below!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 28- Jim Parsons Returns To Broadway In AN ACT OF GOD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, May 27- Happy Birthday, Dee Dee Bridgewater! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 27- Happy Birthday, Dee Dee Bridgewater!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 25- Happy Birthday!, Leslie Uggams! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 25- Happy Birthday!, Leslie Uggams!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- Happy Birthday, Leslie Kritzer! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- Happy Birthday, Leslie Kritzer!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 23- HADESTOWN Debuts Off-Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 23- HADESTOWN Debuts Off-Broadway


More Hot Stories For You