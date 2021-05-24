VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- Happy Birthday, Leslie Kritzer!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the always wonderful Leslie Kritzer!

Leslie Kritzer's Broadway credits include memorable roles in Beetlejuice, Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray.

Off-Broadway she has been seen in The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League and Astaire award nominations), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel Nomination), Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Memory Show, Nobody Loves You, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination) and others.

Leslie has also presented two solo shows, Burn It To The Ground and Beautiful Disaster.

She can be seen on television in "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "VINYL," "Law and Order SVU".