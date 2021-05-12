Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, May 12- CARRIE Opens On Broadway

The production starred Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley.

May. 12, 2021  

On this day in 1988, the musical Carrie began its brief Broadway run, starring Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley.

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, the musical Carrie tells the infamous tale of a troubled teenage girl whose tortured social life is made more unbearable by her oppressive religious fanatic mother.

The original Broadway cast of Carrie also included Charlotte d'Amboise, Darlene Love, and Sally Ann Triplett.

Before becoming a musical, the novel Carrie was famously adapted for the screen in the 1976 Brian DePalma film of the same name starring Sissy Spacek.

Though the Carrie's Broadway run only lasted for five performances, the musical went on to become a cult classic, and was revised and revived Off-Broadway in 2012.

VIDEO: On This Day, May 12- CARRIE Opens On Broadway
