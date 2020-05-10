VIDEO: On This Day, May 10: TARZAN Swings Onto Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2006, Disney's Tarzan swung onto Broadway starring Josh Strickland and Jenn Gambatese!

TARZAN features music by Grammy and Oscar winning music pop icon Phil Collins and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang.

Based on the smash-hit Disney animated film, TARZAN tells the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck on the shores of West Africa. The child is taken in and raised by a tribe of gorillas. He becomes a man, thriving in this primitive environment, until the arrival of a hunting expedition and his realization of the world beyond his jungle home.

TARZAN features high-flying excitement and hits like the Academy Award winning "You'll Be in My Heart" as well as "Son of Man" and "Two Worlds" making Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience.





