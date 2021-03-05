VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- Larry David's FISH IN THE DARK Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015, Fish In the Dark, a new comedy by Seinfeld creator Larry David, celebrated its opening night on Broadway.

The opening night cast included Larry David, Rita Wilson, Rosie Perez, Jayne Houdyshell, Ben Shenkman and Lewis J. Stadlen. Former Seinfeld star Jason Alexander replaced David in the leading role of Norman Drexel during the run.

The production was directed by Anna D. Shapiro and included original music from Tony Award-winning composer, David Yazbek. The play centers on a family dealing with the fallout from the death of a relative.

The production smashed box office records taking in $13.5 million in advance sales, the highest advance for any spring production on Broadway at the time, and beat the record previously set by the 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

The production was originally slated to play a limited run through July 7, but extended twice, first through July 19, 2015 and then again to August 1, 2015.

The production featured scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen.