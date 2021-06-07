VIDEO: On This Day, June 7- Celebrating Composer Charles Strouse

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of one of Broadway's most prominent composers, Charles Strouse!

His many Broadway musicals include Bye Bye Birdie, All American, Applause, Golden Boy, Rags, All American and It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!" His hit song "Those Were the Days" launched over 200 episodes of the "All in the Family."

In 1977, Strouse teamed with lyricist Martin Charnin and librettist Thomas Meehan on the Broadway musical Annie, earning Strouse his third Tony Award. It ran for 2,377 performances, yielding countless productions around the world and has been performed in over countries/territories, translated into 28 languages, and produced at 4,706 schools across the United States.

It is estimated that his song "Tomorrow" has been sung by 95% of America's young girls, and the list of remarkably diverse singers who have recorded/performed it includes Ariana Grande, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Barbra Streisand, Lou Rawls, Grace Jones, Petula Clark, Bart Simpson, Kermit the Frog, Sutton Foster, Elaine Paige, Lea Salonga, Alvin and the Chipmunk and Idina Menzel.