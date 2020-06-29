VIDEO: On This Day, June 29- Happy Birthday, Brian d'Arcy James!
On This Day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway favorite, Brian d'Arcy James!
Brian d'Arcy James originated the role of King George in the sold-out Off-Broadway run of Hamilton at The Public Theater. In 2015, immediately following Hamilton, Brian starred in the Broadway musical SOMETHING ROTTEN.
In film, Brian starred in the 2016 Academy Award-winning Best Picture SPOTLIGHT, and was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for his portrayal of Matt Carroll.
Off Broadway highlights include his Obie winning solo performance of THE GOOD THIEF, Drama Desk nominations for GIANT and THE WILD PARTY along with originating roles in NEXT TO NORMAL and FLOYD COLLINS, among others. He can also be seen in the latest Netflix series 13 REASONS WHY.
Celebrate Brian today with his performance of the standard classic, "Blue Skies" at the White House!
