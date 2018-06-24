ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, June 24- Happy Birthday, Michele Lee!

Jun. 24, 2018  

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of legendary actor and entertainer, Michele Lee!

A multiple Emmy and Tony-nominated actor, Michele Lee has starred in CBS's "Knots Landing" as well as such classic Broadway musicals as the original How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Seesaw.

Michele is the consummate "knock 'em dead" entertainer who continues to enthrall cabaret audiences, with stories that tickle the funnybone to ballads that cut deep into the soul.

Celebrate Michele today with this clip from her performance in the film version of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying!

VIDEO: On This Day, June 24- Happy Birthday, Michele Lee!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: WTF? Randy Rainbow Goes Legal(y Blonde) Analyzing the Latest from the Trump Administration
  • VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY, Starring Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff
  • VIDEO: BE MORE CHIL's Joe Iconis Composes New York Lottery Musical Advertisement
  • VIDEO: BROADWAY BARES: GAME NIGHT Plays 'Battleship'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 23- Happy Birthday, Bob Fosse!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 24- Happy Birthday, Michele Lee!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       