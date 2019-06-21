ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, June 21 - Happy Birthday, Benjamin Walker

Jun. 21, 2019  

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of actor Benjamin Walker, who can currently be seen in the Broadway revivial of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, opposite Tracy Letts and Annette Bening.

Walker was last seen on Broadway playing the lead role of 'Patrick Bateman' in the musical adaptation of American Psycho. His stage work also includes his critically raved about performance as the title character in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and "Brick" in Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof opposite Scarlett Johansson on Broadway.

He also appeared on Broadway in Les Liasons Dangereuses directed by Rufus Norris and Inherit the Wind directed by Doug Hughes.

On the film side, he can most recently be seen in the independent feature Shimmer Lake, written and directed by Oren Uziel.

VIDEO: On This Day, June 21 - Happy Birthday, Benjamin Walker
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 14- SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Opens On Broadway!
  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Head To The West End In 2020
  • BE MORE CHILL Celebrates A Milestone For Asian Representation On Stage!
  • Tony Trends: Rounding Up The Fiercest Fashion From Tony Night!
  • BroadwayWorld's 3rd Annual Phonys! 2019 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
  • Full Creative Team Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup