VIDEO: On This Day, June 21 - Happy Birthday, Benjamin Walker

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of actor Benjamin Walker, who can currently be seen in the Broadway revivial of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, opposite Tracy Letts and Annette Bening.

Walker was last seen on Broadway playing the lead role of 'Patrick Bateman' in the musical adaptation of American Psycho. His stage work also includes his critically raved about performance as the title character in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and "Brick" in Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof opposite Scarlett Johansson on Broadway.

He also appeared on Broadway in Les Liasons Dangereuses directed by Rufus Norris and Inherit the Wind directed by Doug Hughes.

On the film side, he can most recently be seen in the independent feature Shimmer Lake, written and directed by Oren Uziel.





