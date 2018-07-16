VIDEO: On This Day, July 16- Happy Birthday, Tony Kushner!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Tony Kushner!

Tony Kushner's plays include A Bright Room Called Day; Angels In America, Parts One and Two; Slavs!; Homebody/Kabul and Caroline, or Change. His adaptations include Corneille's The Illusion, S.Y. Ansky's The Dybbuk, and Brecht's The Good Person of Sezuan and Mother Courage and Her Children (Public Theater).

Kushner's films include Angels In America, directed by Mike Nichols and Munich, directed by Steven Spielberg.

His books include Brundibar, illustrations by Maurice Sendak; The Art of Maurice Sendak, 1980 to the Present; and Wrestling With Zion: Progressive Jewish-American Responses to the Palestinian/Israeli Conflict (co-edited with Alisa Solomon).

Kushner has received the Pulitzer Prize, an Emmy Award, an Oscar nomination, two Tony Awards, three Obie Awards, an Olivier Award, two Evening Standard Awards, and is the first recipient of the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award.

