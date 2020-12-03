VIDEO: On This Day, December 3- THE CHER SHOW Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2018, the bio-musical The Cher Show celebrated its opening night at the Neil Simon Theater.

The Cher Show starred Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond in her Broadway debut in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career.

The Cher Show received two Tony Awards including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it took three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You