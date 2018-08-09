VIDEO: On This Day, August 9- Happy Birthday, Anna Kendrick!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Tony and Academy Award-nominated actor and author, Anna Kendrick!

Kendrick is known for her roles in the PITCH PERFECT trilogy, as well as THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, KEND OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN and 50/50, among others.

In 2010, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney and Jason Bateman in the film UP IN THE AIR, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

An accomplished theatre vet, Kendrick made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of HIGH SOCIETY, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

Kendrick's additional theater work includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY/THE LEADING LADIES: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall and Broadway workshops of JANE EYRE and THE LITTLE PRINCESS. She has also been seen as 'Cinderella' in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.

She is the author of the bestselling collection of personal essays, Scrappy Little Nobody,

Happy Birthday, Anna!

