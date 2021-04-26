Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, April 26- BANDSTAND Opens On Broadway

The production starred Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, and more!

Apr. 26, 2021  

On this day in 2017, the musical Bandstand opened on Broadway in a production directed and choreographed by three-time Tony-winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

Bandstand played for 166 performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, starring Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, Alex Bender, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins and Geoff Packard.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers into fighting shape.

VIDEO: On This Day, April 26- BANDSTAND Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, April 25: PIPPIN Returns to Broadway! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 25: PIPPIN Returns to Broadway!

VIDEO: On This Day, April 24- ANASTASIA Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 24- ANASTASIA Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, April 23- THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Opens on Bway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 23- THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Opens on B'way

VIDEO: On This Day, April 22- HEDWIG Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 22- HEDWIG Opens On Broadway


More Hot Stories For You