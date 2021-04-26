VIDEO: On This Day, April 26- BANDSTAND Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2017, the musical Bandstand opened on Broadway in a production directed and choreographed by three-time Tony-winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

Bandstand played for 166 performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, starring Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, Alex Bender, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins and Geoff Packard.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers into fighting shape.