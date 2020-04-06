VIDEO: New Episode Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Released

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the tenth episode featuring special guests: Lily Brooks O'Briant (The Big Show Show/Netlfix, Matilda Broadway National Tour), Alexa Lasanta (The Sound of Music Broadway National Tour, Annie), and Kyla Carter (The Sound of Music Broadway National Tour, White Christmas National Broadway Tour, "Trolls the Beat Goes On"/Netflix). You can watch the video here:

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other professional kids in his virtual cabaret to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."

This episode features Lily Brooks O'Briant, whose new show, The Big Show Show is being released on Netflix today. Other guests include Alexa Lasanta and Kyla Carter. All were thrilled to participate and support The Actors Fund. Kyla Carter felt that her song selection was also important. Carter stated, "I am super excited to perform with Josh in the Early Night Show! I chose the song, "Here I Am," because I want to bring some happiness, positivity and laughter into the homes of others, while supporting so many of my friends in the business who are out of work right now." Lasanta agreed and was also so excited to participate. She said, "Since I've been working since I was 6 I know a lot of former adult actors that I have worked with that are currently out of work due to the virus. So when Josh mentioned he was raising awareness and funds for the Actors Fund, I knew that was the least I could do to try to help my fellow theatre family."

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





