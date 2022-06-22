VIDEO: Neil Diamond Attends First Preview of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in Boston

Click Here for More on A Beautiful Noise

Last night, Neil Diamond was in attendance of the first preview of the world premiere of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Neil received a boisterous standing ovation upon arriving at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre and again at curtain call.

Check out footage of Diamond at the show below!

A Beautiful Noise will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre for six weeks through Sunday, July 31 and will then open on Broadway this fall at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 ahead of an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The Boston cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.



Tickets for both the Boston engagement and Broadway are available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical. com

Video Credit: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical