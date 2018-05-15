VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks ANGELS IN AMERICA and Tony Award Dos and Don'ts

Nathan Lane, currently starring in Angels in America, appeared on last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He shared his take on the Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. He also talked about channeling "the worst human being," Roy Cohn, in his Tony-nominated Broadway play Angels in America and how he's inadvertently paying Stormy Daniels' hush money.

Lane is nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Angels in America. He most recently appeared on Broadway in The Nance, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations, and won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award, and at the Goodman Theater in Chicago as Hickey in the Robert Fallsproduction of The Iceman Cometh which will be presented at BAM in 2015.

He made his Broadway debut opposite George C. Scott in Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination), followed by Merlin, The Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards), The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Olivier Award), The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations).

Off Broadway: (1992 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Performance) The Common Pursuit, The Film Society, The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination), Lips Together, Teeth Apart, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award), Bad Habits, Dedication, Mizlansky/Zilinsky, Trumbo, Measure for Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award), A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, She Stoops to Conquer, In a Pig's Valise, Love, Do Re Mi.

Television: Most recently recurring on "The Good Wife" and "Modern Family" (Six Primetime Emmy nominations, Two Daytime Emmy Awards, and a People's Choice Award). Over 35 films including: The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards), Ironweed, Frankie and Johnny, Mousehunt, Jeffrey, The Lion King, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby (National Board of Review Ensemble Acting Award), The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Swing Vote, Mirror Mirror, The English Teacher.

In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in Americastars two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, and will also feature Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Rowan Ian SeamusMagee, Matty Oaks, Jane Pfitsch, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, Lucy York, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Mark Nelson, Genesis Oliver, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

