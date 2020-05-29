VIDEO: Montego Glover Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, May 29 (12pm), as he chats with Montego Glover!

A graduate of Florida State University with a BFA in Music Theatre, Montego made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple in the roles of Celie & Nettie. She created the role of Felicia Farrell in the Broadway hit musical Memphis and received a Tony Award Nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama League Nomination and won both the Outer Critics' Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for her performance. Montego won a second Drama Desk Award (Outstanding Ensemble) for her critically acclaimed run as Nina in the New York debut of The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater. She created the role of Annie Shepard in the new musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, and starred in the hugely successful 2015 Broadway revival of Les Miserables as Fantine. Most recently, Montego completed a thrilling run as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton.

While based in New York, Montego has been privileged to travel to a number of exciting theatre companies around the country including: La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Lincoln Center Theater, The Huntington Theatre, and Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and The Geffen Playhouse. The productions have been as varied as the locations: Aida (4 productions in the role of Aida, IRNE Award-Best Actress in a Musical), Ragtime (2 productions in the role of Sarah), Dreamgirls (Lorrell), She Loves Me (Ms. Ritter), Oklahoma (Ado Annie), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hermia), Westside Story (Anita), Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary Magadelene), Once On This Island (TiMoune, Helen Hayes Award Nomination), and The Royale (Nina, her second Drama Desk Award & Craig Noel Award Nomination) among others.