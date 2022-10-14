Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI

A Strange Loop is now running at the Lyceum Theatre through January 15, 2023.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to perform "Memory Song" from A Strange Loop.

Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway.

"I often say that for some people, the show is like a mirror and for other people it's a window. You may not come from the walk of life that Usher does but you still can see into a human experience and then that is the thing I think that brings the audience together," Jackson shared.

Jackson was later joined by Kyle Ramar Freeman to perform "Memory Song." Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch their performance and the interview below!

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes.

Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A Strange Loop recently took home two Tony Awards, including Best Book for Michael R. Jackson and Best Musical.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Watch Michael R. Jackson's interview with Sherri Shepherd here:

Watch the video of Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Freeman performing "Memory Song" here:


