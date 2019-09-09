VIDEO: Michael Korte Returns with HERCULES Remix

Sep. 9, 2019  

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is back with another creative masterpiece, A Medley of The Muses from Hercules like you've never seen before!

Just in time to celebrate The Public's Hercules, Korte brought together 5 remarkable male vocalists to deliver a medley of the Disney/Broadway classics songs from Hercules!

The video stars LaVance Colley, Keenan D. Washington, James Wright Chanel, Tre 'Rebel' Edwards & Cameron Wright. It was arranged by Bryson Camperruth and was filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

Korte is known for blending Broadway with pop in his many viral videos including #HAM4BEY, 'The Evolution of Lin-Manuel', 'Queens Sing King' & more!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



