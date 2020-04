Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Members of the New York Philharmonic virtually joined forces for a performance of 'Adagietto' From Mahler's Symphony No. 5.

The video was created in honor of New York.

"To everyone playing their part...Thank you," a title card at the beginning of the video reads.

Watch the performance below!

For more information visit http://nyphil.org.





