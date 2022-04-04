VIDEO: Members of the Broadway Community Sing in Support of Ukraine

This past Sunday, members of the Broadway community gathered in Duffy Square to send a message of hope and solidarity to the Ukrainian people.

At 11:30am, the Broadway community and "all who find power in song" were invited to join in a musical vigil to send a message of hope to the people of Ukraine, which included a performance of Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables.

Members of the Broadway community lead the verses, and all joined in for the choruses.

Check out the video below!