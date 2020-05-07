VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Raul Esparza, and Adam Gopnik Explore Sondheim On FINISHING THE HAT

VIDEO

On May 9 (7:30pm) PBS Poetry in America will air "Finishing The Hat" - Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim is widely hailed as the greatest modern American musical theater composer.

Series creator Elisa New speaks with Broadway stage actors including Melissa Errico, writer Adam Gopnik, and others to explore Sondheim's singular ability to blend lyrics and music-using as their case study this song from his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Check your local listings for additional air times.

Check out a preview of Melissa Errico singing and discussing 'Finishing the Hat' with Gopnok here:

See a season preview, along with a clip of Raul Esparza singing the titular song here:





