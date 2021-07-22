VIDEO: Meet the Disney on Broadway Stars of LIVE AT THE NEW AM

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight kicks off Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, celebrating the reopening of Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre and honoring the remarkable support that The Actors Fund has provided to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic. The special event will treat audiences to the most-beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows - including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," "Circle of Life" and "Let it Go" - as performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan).

The concert plays four performances July 22-24 at 7:30 and July 25 at 2. Click here for tickets!

Need a refresher on how you know each of the four stars? Recap each of their careers on stage and beyond below!

Ashley Brown originated the title role in Mary Poppins on Broadway for which she received Outer Critics, Drama League and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress." Ms. Brown also starred as Mary Poppins in the national tour of Mary Poppins where she garnered a Garland Award for "Best Performance in a Musical." Ms. Brown's other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, as well as starring in the national tours of Jack O'Brien's The Sound of Music and Disney's On the Record. Ms. Brown has starred in both Oklahoma! and Showboat at Chicago's Lyric Opera, and has performed with virtually all of the top orchestras in North America including the Boston Pops (twice), the New York Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at Disney Hall, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall (five times), Fort Worth Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops and Philadelphia Orchestra (twice). Ms. Brown's PBS special called Ashley Brown: Call Me Irresponsible received a PBS Telly Award. Other television credits include NBC's The Sound of Music. Ms. Brown is the voice of Disneyland celebrating its 60th anniversary singing the newly penned Richard Sherman song "A Kiss Goodnight." Ms. Brown's album of Broadway and American Songbook standards, Speak Low, and her newly recorded Christmas EP, The Secret of Christmas, are available on Ghostlight/Warner Brothers can be on iTunes and other streaming services.

Michael James Scott has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also known for originating the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf and Hair. On the West End he was the associate choreographer and performed in the Broadway revival transfer of Hair. Off-Broadway, co-starring in Here's to the Public opposite Donna McKechnie, and was also part of the concert cast of Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall. He was the standby for the legendary Ben Vereen in the Int. tour of Fosse, taking over the role in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Outside NYC, original Las Vegas Co. of Jersey Boys and in Shrek the Musical as the Donkey at the famous St. Louis Muny. Regional credits include Aida, Ragtime, South Pacific, Cinderella and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few. Numerous television and film appearances including "The Carrie Diaries" (The WB), "Independent Woman" (Feature Film), "The View" (ABC), "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (NBC), "The Late Show with Conan O'Brien" (NBC), "Good Morning America" (ABC), "The Today Show" (NBC) "The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"(CBS), "The TONY Awards" (CBS) and the new Showtime series "Black Monday." He was a member of the critically acclaimed singing group The Broadway Boys and grammy nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices and he can be heard on many original Broadway cast albums, multiple studio recordings, and the Broadway Boy's debut Album Lullaby of Broadway. MichaelJamesScott.com

Kissy Simmons is a native of Floral City, Florida, and graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. in Speech Communications. She was also a NCAA Division 1 Track and Field athlete. Kissy grew up playing the keyboard and singing in church, and was a State Champion high jumper at Citrus High School. After graduating from the University of South Florida, she got her professional theatre debut at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts where she was seen in Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette), Jacques Brel and other seasonal cabaret shows. Broadway credits include: The Lion King (Nala). First national tour: The Lion King (Nala). Las Vegas: The Lion King (Nala). TV credits include "Smash," "Hope & Faith," "30 Rock," "6 Degrees" and many commercials, voiceovers and print.

Josh Strickland is a native of Charleston, South Carolina. In 2006, Strickland created the leading role of Tarzan in Disney's Tarzan on Broadway. In 2009, he made his starring Las Vegas debut in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show "Holly's World." Strickland debuted his first single "Report to the Floor," which skyrocketed to the top five on the iTunes Dance Charts the first week of its release, followed by "Last Dance." In 2013, Strickland joined the cast of Vegas! The Show at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas in a starring role. Strickland has also appeared internationally with the all-star cast of Disney's Broadway Hits, including the Emmy winning concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. He also reprised his role as Tarzan in Disney's Musical Tarzan in Oberhausen, Germany at the Stage Metronom Theater. Most recently, Josh was featured on ABC's popular "Disney Family Singalong" Volume II.