Disney Benefit Concert Series Will Reopen the New Amsterdam Theater This Month, With Performances From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and More!

Disney's productions will be returning to Broadway this month, in the form of four concerts benefitting the Actors Fund, The New York Times reports.

The New Amsterdam Theater will host "Live at the New Am", a concert series featuring Disney stage alumni, performing songs from The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Frozen, and more.

This will serve as a soft reopening for the Disney productions, which don't begin to return to Broadway until September, with The Lion King and Aladdin.

The concerts will feature Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Ashley Brown (the original Mary Poppins on Broadway) Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (the original Tarzan on Broadway).

There will be three evening performances of "Live at the New Am," from July 22-24 at 7:30 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee on July 25.

"We have a concert unit, and we have a theater that's sitting there waiting to be opened, and so it made sense to 'what if,'" said Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Productions.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, but it is not yet confirmed whether masks will be required. However, audience members will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Attendees under 12 are exempt but must be with a vaccinated adult.

