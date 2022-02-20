VIDEO: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Discuss PLAZA SUITE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica stopped by CBS Sunday Morning today to talk about their upcoming appearances in the Broadway revival of Plaza Suite at The Hudson Theatre. The Two-time Tony Award winner Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Parker will star in this first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage. Plaza Suite, in a production by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

The pair is set to play husband and wife in the comedy which was initially set to premiere in the spring of 2020. Jane Pauley interviewed the superstar duo, stating, "Back in March of 2020, Plaza Suite had just arrived on Broadway after a soldout run in Boston. ...And just as they were about to begin their first performance in the Hudson Theatre, Broadway went dark."

Pauley talks about the stars' early Broadway origins, from Annie to Brighton Beach Memoirs, the revolutionary matter present in the comedic Plaza Suite, quarantine hobbies, and more. The pair also mention their upcoming theatrical projects in the work, including Broderick's upcoming series about the opioid crisis, and Parker's reboot of Sex in the City.



Plaza Suite will mark the first time Broderick and Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event will also mark Broderick's return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.



Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production will mark the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing last August at the age of 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.

For more information about Plaza Suite and to purchase tickets, click here. Previews start February 25th at The Hudson Theatre.

Watch the full interview below!