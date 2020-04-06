Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Mark Evans Sings the Title Song From I MARRIED AN ANGEL in New #EncoresArchives Video!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Mark Evans performing the title song from I Married An Angel, from encores production in 2019. The video also features dancer Sara Mearns.
Watch the video below!
?: @markevansactor & @nycbstar2b "I Married an Angel"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 5, 2020
Encores! I Married an Angel 2019 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/Q0hMboZ1Ug
